NEW YORK. A United plane to Fiumicino returned to Newark airport due to a cabin pressurization problem after dropping more than eight thousand meters in altitude in ten minutes. Flight 510 departed at 8.37pm on Wednesday with 270 passengers and 14 crew. The Boeing 777 returned to Newark shortly after midnight “due to a pressurization problem,” a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said. The passengers then left for Fiumicino with another plane.