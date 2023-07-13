Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/13/2023 – 11:13 am

Share



After remaining closed for 24 hours, Florianópolis airport returned to take-off and landing operations at 9:00 am this Thursday, the 13th. track by a specialized team. In total, at least 90 flights were canceled or relocated to other airports. Latam reported that injured passengers receive assistance.

The plane, coming from Guarulhos airport with 172 passengers and seven crew members, was making the landing maneuver when it skidded and “extrapolated the runway limits”, according to the company. Despite the scare, no one was hurt. The track was wet due to the rains that hit the capital of Santa Catarina. With the skid, the plane moved to the side and was crossed in relation to the axis of the runway, with the front part over the construction site.

On social networks, passengers reported moments of fright and despair during the skid. Latam’s Recovery Team, a team specialized in removing broken aircraft from the runway, left São Paulo and worked overnight to remove the plane. After the removal, teams from the concessionaire repaired the pavement damaged during the skid and cleaned the area.

Latam reported that all passengers who were on the crashed flight disembarked safely and were routed to their destinations. Customers with trips that include Florianópolis have been notified to modify their flights free of charge or request a full refund of their ticket.

The company also said that the causes of the incident will be officially identified by the authorities, with which the company is in coordination. “The company adopts all the necessary technical and operational measures to guarantee a safe operation for everyone”, he said in a note.























