US finds plane that crashed 17 years ago, remains of passenger inside

In the US, the wreckage of a small plane that crashed 17 years ago and the remains of one of the two passengers flying on it have been found. This reports Associated Press.

In August 2007, 56-year-old Brook Stauffer Jr. flew from Mackinac Island to a small town in Michigan. His fiancee, Karen Dodds, was piloting the plane when it crashed into Lake Huron.

It was only two months after the crash that searchers managed to find the remains of the 52-year-old woman at the bottom of the lake. The plane and the body of Stauffer Jr. were never found. It was only in 2023 that the man’s family turned to a private search team for help. A year later, its members came across the wreckage of the missing plane near Bois Blanc Island, located in Huron.

State police divers later pulled a skeleton from the crashed plane. An examination confirmed that it belonged to Stauffer Jr. It is noted that the man was a prolific writer: he published articles, released several technical books, a children’s novel and a guide to Washington. Dodds was the owner of a business related to graphic design and marketing.

