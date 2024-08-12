The plane that crashed in Vinhedo on Friday had undergone two maintenance checks since March of this year. According to ‘Fantástico’, problems were detected in the hydraulic system, unusual contact with the track and failures in the air conditioning system.

According to the criteria of

The plane crash resulted in the death of 62 people and It was classified as one of the deadliest recorded in Brazilian territory.

Following a flight from Recife to Salvador on March 11, a “low level of hydraulic oil” and the presence of an “anomalous contact” of the aircraft with the runway during landing were reported.

Accident area in Brazil. Photo:AFP Share

The collision between the tail of the plane and the surface, mentioned in an official report, would have caused “structural damage” to the ATR-72-500 turbopropthe same one that crashed in Vinhedo.

After registering the damage, the aircraft remained in Salvador for 17 days, until March 28, when it was transferred for repairs to the Voepass workshop in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

Three months later, the aircraft resumed commercial activity, but experienced a depressurization during a flight without passengers from Ribeirão Preto to Guarulhos. The aircraft had to return to the Voepass workshop, where it stopped for further repairsbefore flying again on July 13.

A day before the VoePass plane crash in Vinhedo, journalist Daniela Arbex also shared videos on social media that They showed passengers of the company feeling ill due to heat during a flight.

The footage, which she republished after the crash, shows people using fans to try to cool down the high temperatures inside the aircraft.

“We still don’t know what caused the accident of a model identical to the one I flew yesterday. But how does an aircraft work in these conditions? At another event I attended, in Paraná, I asked the contractor to buy another flight, because I didn’t want to go on that plane. The contractor agreed to my request,” he added.

🟣 #BreakingNews 🙏 A plane ✈️ with 62 people on board, 4 crew members and 58 passengers, crashed in Vinhedo, São Paulo, Brazil. In the video circulating on social media, you can see the plane descending vertically, spinning in a spiral as it fell. VoePass airline… pic.twitter.com/MTu0AFE4CK — CP Janny Barrera (@CPJannyBarrera) August 9, 2024

The final touch on the wings



For aeronautical engineer Celso Faria de Souza, a specialist in forensics of air accidents and director of the Brazilian Association of Flight Safety (Abravoo), based on the images of the accident, the intense formation of ice on the wings should be considered as the main hypothesis to explain the accident.

“There was a forecast of icing in the accident area. Ice may have formed on the wing of the aircraft and that the de-icing system, for some reason, did not work. As a result, the plane lost lift and crashed in the manner we see in the video,” he said, referring to the weather report issued that day.

According to information gathered by Fantástico, this same model of aircraft had already experienced an abrupt crash due to ice buildup on the wings. On a flight from Indianapolis to Chicago 30 years ago, the system that inflates at the front of the wings failed to expel all the accumulated ice, leading to the crash of the aircraft.

In conversation with Fantástico, a former commissioner of the company stated that the company “prioritized security in second or third place” because it was “more focused on profits.”

He also mentioned that the plane was known as “Maria de Fe” because many people wondered “how such a plane could fly.” Another worker interviewed for the report recounted a situation in which a match or toothpick was used to fix a problem with the heating level of one of the systems.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.