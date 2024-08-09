Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2024 – 19:45

The Voepass Linhas Aéreas aircraft that crashed in the city of Vinhedo (SP) this Friday, the 9th, had air conditioning problems the day before, according to reports from journalist Daniela Arbex, who was present on a flight with the company. The press office for Voepass reported that the company will provide clarifications on the incident.

Daniela recorded images of passengers feeling unwell during the flight on the ATR-72-500 aircraft last Thursday (08). The flight departed from Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, bound for Juiz de Fora, in Minas Gerais, and made a stopover at Guarulhos Airport. Videos shared on her Instagram page show people fanning themselves. One man even took off his shirt inside the plane.

“I was very outraged, because for the third time the company’s aircraft had problems both on the SP route and on the connection to Minas Gerais,” wrote the journalist.

To the Stateshe revealed that she was already worried about the issue. “I took the same flight yesterday. We were all sweating. It’s a route I always take, I never leave on time. I was shocked when I heard about the accident. I was always worried about the maintenance issue. If the air conditioning was like that, imagine the rest.”

“A boy took off his shirt, there were children,” he added.

On the first leg of the flight, passengers were informed that the air conditioning needed maintenance. Before taking off for Minas Gerais, people on board complained again about the heat and were informed that the air conditioning did not work on the ground, “only in the air”, which did not happen after takeoff.

The plane with 58 passengers and four crew members left Cascavel, in Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo. Residents of Vinhedo recorded the moment of the crash early this afternoon, in a residential area, near the Miguel Melhado de Campos highway (SP-324). According to information from the City of Cascavel and the Military Police, there are no survivors.

“I deeply regret the lives lost today and realize that we are at real risk,” the journalist wrote on social media.