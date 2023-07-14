Air strike, disruption throughout Italy

Over a thousand national and international flights at risk. It promises a day of passion for travelers who tomorrow will have to take a plane in Italian airports. A new national strike in the air transport sector has now been announced and confirmed for Saturday 15 July. A strike that will have serious repercussions considering the departures of holidaymakers in this period. The times of the strike will concern the trips scheduled in the time slots from 10 to 18, but the repercussions on all flights of the day will be inevitable, with delays and cancellations.

From 12 to 16 the pilots of the Malta Air company which operates Ryanair flights will stop. But they won’t be alone. The unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl have confirmed the stop from 10 to 18 for airport handling workers (the set of services performed at the airport that provide ground assistance to third parties, carriers, airport users or in self-production, ed.). And from 10 to 18 also the pilots and flight attendants of the Vueling company members of the Filt CGIL will be on strike.

