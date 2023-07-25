Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

A slide in your own garden is very practical if you have children. But for a Chicago family, a very special slide fell “from the sky”.

Kassel – Many parents in the suburbs have a slide in their garden for their dear children. This is no different in the US megacity Chicago. But this household’s “new” slide packs a punch: A giant ditching slide from a Boeing 767-300 fell hundreds of feet through the air on approach to O’Hare Airport and landed in the backyard of a suburban home on Monday (July 17).

Twitter video shows Boeing losing ditching slide

Luckily no one was injured or killed. The nine-hour, 22-minute United Airlines flight from Zurich was routine until shortly before landing. The crew didn’t even notice that the slide had fallen out. Only the ground staff noticed this. The 25-year-old plane losing the slide can be seen in surveillance camera video posted to Twitter.

Patrick Devitt, the loud ABC who lives in the house at the 4700 block of North Chester Avenue on the northwest side of town, said his son and father-in-law were in their home eating lunch in the kitchen when they heard a loud bang around 12:15 p.m. Devitt was on his way home from work at the time. The slide had hit the house, causing damage to the roof shingles, downspout and a screen on the kitchen window.

Then Devitt’s father-in-law went outside, saw the chute and alerted his son-in-law. The slide was “bigger than a small car”. “It’s a very, very large piece of equipment that fell,” Devitt said. Officials were on site within 30 minutes, and United Airlines representatives also stopped by the house on Monday afternoon to pick up the film.

“I’m a little stunned. I’m just glad everyone is doing well. Just seeing this in my backyard was like, wow. This really happened. It fell out of a plane and landed in our backyard,” Devitt said.

It is rare for an airplane to lose a slide

It’s not the first time a Boeing 767 has lost its chute, although it’s rare. Also in 2016 in Phoenix and again in 2019 in Boston slides flew through the sky. How that chute fell from that plane is still under investigation.

“This is really going to trigger some pretty extensive investigations. It wasn’t a bird strike or something routine. It is a rare occurrence that could have resulted in fatalities on the ground or even compromised the stability of the aircraft upon landing,” said Professor Joe Schwieterman of DePaul University.

Machines still fly to Rhodes, even if parts of the island are on fire. An 18-year-old private jet pilot however, was outraged with a climate statement. (cgsc)