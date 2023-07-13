All flights that were supposed to take off from the capital of Santa Catarina until 7:05 am this Thursday (13.Jul) are canceled

A Latam plane skidded on the runway at Florianópolis airport on Wednesday (12.Jul.2023). With the incident, the operation at the site was suspended and has not yet been fully resumed.

The device, an Airbus A321, took off from Guarulhos airport (SP) and arrived in the capital of Santa Catarina at around 9:20 am. According to Latam, the 172 passengers and 7 crew members disembarked safely, underwent a medical evaluation and were released.

Images published on social networks show part of the plane in the grass and wheels buried in the asphalt. In note released this Thursday (13.jul), Latam said that “your Recovery Team started the process of removing the aircraft”. He also said that “all causes of this incident will be officially pointed out by the competent authorities, with which the company is in coordination”.

Zurich Airport Brazil, the airport’s administrator, declared that all flights that should take off from Florianópolis until 7:05 am this Thursday (13.jul) are cancelled. Some that are scheduled to land at the site are, so far, maintained. It is possible to check the status of flights here.

