“On January 8, 2023 at 07:20 at the airport of the city of Perm (Bolshoe Savino), when the engines were put into take-off mode, the B-737 aircraft, operating the flight DR 6512 on the route Perm — Moscow (Sheremetyevo) of Pobeda Airlines, took off,” — reported in the department.

There were 183 passengers on the plane, including one disabled child and six crew members. All of them were evacuated.

Upon the fact of the incident, the prosecutor’s office began checking the implementation of legislation on flight safety and protecting the rights of passengers. The Perm transport prosecutor went to the place.

Earlier, the Irkutsk-Moscow plane landed in Novosibirsk because of an aggressive passenger. According to police, after taking off and climbing, the man got up from his seat, began to walk around the cabin and beat the side of the aircraft with his hands.