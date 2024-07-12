A family climbing near the site in Colorado filmed the maneuver performed by the pilot.

A Cessna 152 aircraft was nearly involved in an accident near Devil’s Thumba mountain in the state of Colorado, in the United States. A family climbing near the site recorded the moment when the aircraft passed close to the ground.

According to FAA (United States Federal Aviation Administration, in Portuguese), the case occurred on Thursday (4.Jul.2024) at around 12:30 pm (local time). The number of people on board is unknown at this time. It reported that it is investigating.

Watch the moment (41s):

“He was coming towards us”said Jason Dunn, a former pilot who was climbing the mountain with his family. He said the plane may have suffered a loss of aerodynamic lift.

“The pilot made a last-ditch effort to turn the plane into a dead-end valley before hitting the mountain (or us) and causing an accident.”said Jason.

According to the United States Federal Aviation Administration, “the airplane single-engine Cessna 152 landed safely at its destination after it lost power and descended near Devils Thumb, Colorado”.

The Cessna 152 seats up to 2 passengers.