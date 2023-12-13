Home page World

Airplane travelers spent an involuntary night in a military barracks on their way to the USA. Your plane had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical problems.

Amsterdam/Detroit – A technical defect caused hundreds of plane passengers to make an emergency landing in extremely remote terrain last weekend. Another problem: Continuing the journey was initially out of the question.

The Delta Air Lines plane with flight number 135 was on its way from Amsterdam in the Netherlands to Detroit in the USA. During the flight, “issues with de-icing equipment were reported,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration, among others CNN from the report. According to information from passengers CBS The crew informed the travelers that there were problems with the de-icing of one of the engines. The three pilots on board reacted quickly and made a “sharp turn,” like a passenger opposite Fox News reported.

Airplane emergency landing on remote military base

Instead of flying to Detroit, the plane flew to the remote Happy Valley-Goose Bay airfield in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It is a small town with almost 8,000 residents. The airport is a military base that dates back to World War II.

“Out of great caution,” the decision was made to make an emergency landing in remote terrain because of “a technical problem,” Delta Air Lines said. But it was to be a long night for the 270 travelers, as there was apparently no way to quickly leave the remote military barracks for the time being.

Delta Air Lines writes in its statement: “Crew duty hours were impacted due to weather and runway conditions at Goose Bay Airport.” The result: the airport “ceased operations.” This left the travelers stranded in the Canadian province.

Airplane travelers stranded on remote military base: “Don’t know what day it is anymore”

The airline, in cooperation with local authorities, accommodated the passengers in military barracks for the following night. At least there was apparently nothing missing here: “To be honest, it felt like a hotel. It was not so bad. We had soap, water, everything,” one traveler reported Fox News. It wasn't until the following day that people were able to continue traveling on another plane that Delta had sent. “I don’t know what day it is anymore,” said a US passenger after the 24-hour delay Fox.

Delta Air Lines apologized for the inconvenience and issued a loud statement CNN to pay compensation to customers. However, details are not known.

