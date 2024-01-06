Home page World

An incident after take-off causes panic on a plane in the USA. A passenger describes her thoughts when the plane lost a part.

Seattle – Getting on a plane is associated with discomfort for quite a few people. An emergency situation recently occurred on a Ryanair flight. Another time a plane tipped backwards at the airport. Many people probably don't even want to imagine how the passengers of a Boeing 737-9 in the USA must have felt. The pilot had to turn back because the plane lost a part. It was quite breezy for the passengers.

Plane loses windows and parts of a side wall after takeoff: “Thought I was going to die”

The incident occurred on the way from Portland, Oregon to Ontario Airport. Shortly after takeoff, part of a window suddenly detached and flew away. There was a big bang. Air then flowed into the interior through the hole, passengers reported to the newspaper The Oregonian. The seat directly next to it was unoccupied. A teenager in the middle seat suffered injuries from the sudden drop in pressure. There were therefore no reports of serious injuries.

Opposite the New York Times A 22-year-old passenger who fell asleep after the plane took off described her impressions: “I open my eyes and the first thing I see is the oxygen mask right in front of me. And when I look to the left, the wall on the side of the plane has disappeared.” She added: “The first thing I thought was: 'I'm going to die.'” A user of the platform also posted scenes from that same plane Reddit as a video online. You can see hanging oxygen masks for the passengers and a missing window.

“How the hell did this happen?”: Video shows plane with missing window

“The plane looks pretty full. It's very lucky that no one was sitting in this seat,” commented one user. “How the hell did this happen?” asked another user of the platform, probably voicing a question that many people ask themselves when watching the video.

A photo The Reuters agency shows the extent of the incident more clearly. According to the agency, in addition to the window, part of a side wall of the plane was missing. Despite this, the plane was able to return to the airport with 171 passengers on board and land there safely, as in one notice by the head of the US company Alaska Airlines, Ben Minicucci. To a An unplanned landing also recently occurred because of a poisonous snake.

Plane loses window in mid-flight: Airline takes action

As a precautionary measure, the company has decided to ground all of its Boeing 737-Max aircraft for the time being. The total of 65 machines will now undergo thorough maintenance and safety checks, it said. Each machine will only be put back into operation after an inspection has been completed.

