A flight departing from Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, was struck by lightning while heading to Rome, Italy, and had to return to US territory as a precaution, although the particular Modern aircraft system saved the lives of its passengers.

Delta Airlines Flight 112 Heading to Italy was flying over the Atlantic Ocean last Sunday when it was struck by lightningaccording to official sources from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Although the System designed by scientist Michael Faraday saved the lives of passengers and the crew, the flight had to return to the United States.

Upon arrival in Boston at approximately 7:20 PM, the plane was surrounded by fire trucks, although No passenger had to receive medical attention. According to the information provided by the media The New York PostThe plane returned “as a precaution after encountering lightning.”

Along these lines, the company spokesperson referred to the problems caused by the incident.The flight landed safely and without further incident.“We are working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible and we apologize for the delay in their travel. The safety of our customers and our people remains Delta’s top priority,” he said.

The reason why the passengers escaped unharmed after the lightning strike

In official statements, the FAA stressed that the regulations “require that commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning,” using a particular system designed by the British scientist who in 1836 created the first model of the “Faraday cage,” after discovering that Electrons always remain on the outside of a conductor.

The rays “wrap” around the plane and are lost through the tail of the craft. Photo:iStock Share

The invention led to the system currently used by airplanes, for which manufacturers use aluminum and thus achieve the beam “wraps” around the ship through the outer shell and is lost through the tail.