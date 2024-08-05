According to the criteria of
Upon arrival in Boston at approximately 7:20 PM, the plane was surrounded by fire trucks, although No passenger had to receive medical attention. According to the information provided by the media The New York PostThe plane returned “as a precaution after encountering lightning.”
Along these lines, the company spokesperson referred to the problems caused by the incident.The flight landed safely and without further incident.“We are working to get our customers to their final destination as quickly as possible and we apologize for the delay in their travel. The safety of our customers and our people remains Delta’s top priority,” he said.
The reason why the passengers escaped unharmed after the lightning strike
In official statements, the FAA stressed that the regulations “require that commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning,” using a particular system designed by the British scientist who in 1836 created the first model of the “Faraday cage,” after discovering that Electrons always remain on the outside of a conductor.
The invention led to the system currently used by airplanes, for which manufacturers use aluminum and thus achieve the beam “wraps” around the ship through the outer shell and is lost through the tail.
