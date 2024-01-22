Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 21:30

An Azul Linhas Aéreas plane that departed in the early hours of this Monday, 22nd, from São Gonçalo do Amarante airport, in the metropolitan region of Natal, heading to Confins, in Minas Gerais, returned to the airport of origin after around 25 minutes of flight. flight. Azul reported that “due to technical issues identified after takeoff, flight AD4001 (Natal-Confins)” had to return, but did not provide details of the problem with the aircraft, an Airbus A-320.

The airline highlighted that “the landing took place safely” and customers “are receiving all necessary assistance (…) and will be reaccommodated on other flights”. Azul regretted the inconvenience caused, but stated that “actions like this are necessary to guarantee the safety of its operations”.

On flight monitoring platforms it is possible to check the route of the plane, which had left Aluízio Alves airport at 2:35 am, flew over Pernambuco and returned to Rio Grande do Norte airport at 3:45 am.