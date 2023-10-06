A Fedex cargo plane made an emergency landing without landing gear at Chattanooga Airport in Tennessee. The emergency services of Hamilton County intervened immediately following the “skidding” of the aircraft which caused a trail of sparks, fortunately without consequences. The crew of the Boeing 757 was unharmed and was praised for having managed to prevent a possible “disaster”.

Fedex 757 emergency landing at Chattanooga Airport in Tennessee without its landing gear earlier today. Fire services quickly responded and the 3 crew members on board evacuated safely. pic.twitter.com/rTzxZu1s5a — Cláudio (@BigDeadSoul) October 5, 2023