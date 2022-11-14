November 14, 2022 12:10

Due to a bomb threat, a passenger plane carrying more than 200 people on board has landed on its way from Poland to London

In the German city of Paderborn, contrary to schedule. German police said this morning that the passengers and crew members of the plane were taken to the airport building on the night of Sunday / Monday, and “there is no danger to them.” The police spoke of a major insurance operation. According to the police, no suspicious objects were found during the search of the Airbus A321 of a Hungarian airline. Specially trained dogs were also used to detect bombs. A police spokeswoman said the warnings of a bomb threat came from Poland’s air traffic control authority, which received the threat over the phone. The background of the incident is not yet clear. According to the police, the plane took off from the Polish city of Posen on Sunday evening, and landed at the German airport of Paderborn / Liebstadt at about 10.05 pm (local time) according to the instructions of the airline that owns the plane. The airport did not allow other planes to land until early this morning. Because of this temporary closure, another plane was diverted to land at Dusseldorf Airport. A police spokeswoman said the plane would continue to fly to its scheduled destination in London on Monday. There are 199 passengers and 7 crew members on board.

Source: agencies