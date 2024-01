Japan Airlines Flight 516 plane on fire at Tokyo airport, Japan. | Photo: NHK

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

A plane from company flight 516 Japan Airlines landed in flames at Haneda airport, in Tokyo, this Tuesday morning (2).

Originating in the city of Sapporo, in the north of the country, the aircraft with 379 passengers and 12 crew collided with a coast guard plane, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK, after departing at 4 am BrasĂ­lia time (4 pm local time). The flight lasted one hour and 40 minutes, the collision occurred on approach to landing.

The images show flames coming out of the windows of the Airbus A350. The airline told the press that there was time to evacuate all passengers and crew.

The small Coast Guard aircraft was destined for the West Coast, where it would help with relief efforts for those affected by an earthquake on Monday. Five of the six crew members of the smaller plane died, according to NHK.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, through his office, declared that the government is making efforts to update information quickly. The airport closed all runways following the collision.