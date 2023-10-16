The pilot of a flight heading from Lima to Tarapoto, Peruhad to execute a emergency landing due to a technical fault, as reported by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications of Peru (MTC). Everything was captured on video by one of the passengers, who later published the material on TikTok.

A passenger named Andrea, who posts under the username, @andrearamirez, showed what the emergency landing was like from inside the aircraft, after one of the plane’s engines failed. In the clip you can see the passengers crouching down and holding onto the seat, at the exact moment the air vehicle made its descent.

Between screams, the passengers tried to listen and follow the flight attendants’ instructions.. “Protect yourself, protect yourself,” were the words that the stewards of this flight shouted on several occasions to calm and control the travelers, who were very scared. After a few minutes, after completing the pilot’s maneuver and being out of danger, the travelers applauded in relief.

What happened on the flight?

After realizing that the plane they were flying on to Lima Peru suffered a technical fault, the Flight 3143 contacted the Tarapoto airport control tower to alert about the event. The tower workers acted immediately and gave priority to landing. Likewise, they informed the MTC aeronautical authorities. In this way, they were able to save all the crew members.

Although the event occurred last July of this year, the video still keeps social media users in suspense. So far it has accumulated 1,300,000 views and hundreds of people expressed their opinion in the comments.

Most people were glad that the incident had not turned into a tragedy, while others took the situation with humor when they saw that the passengers had escaped safely: “The plane is prepared to travel with only one engine”; “I don’t understand what they say, protect me Lord with your spirit I think”; “I think the voices of the stewardesses are more traumatic.”