From: Michelle Brey

A United Airlines plane had to stop in Chicago. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/Pius Koller

He probably should have saved himself that: Because of the behavior of a passenger, a plane lands in Chicago instead of Amsterdam. The backgrounds are strange.

Munich – A plane made an unplanned landing en route from Houston to Amsterdam. However, the background was not a technical emergency. A passenger caused a stir on board – to the annoyance of all other passengers.

Plane makes stopover – “Disturbance by a passenger”

The flight from the USA to the Netherlands would have taken around nine hours and 30 minutes. At least under normal conditions. Flight UAL 20 arrived at the destination airport on Sunday (July 9) with a three-hour delay. The Boeing 777 laid one unplanned stopover – like a Lufthansa plane once did – in Chicago.

A tweet from flight radar according to the pilot could not head for the airport there immediately. In addition to a loop over Chicago, he flew three more laps. For a direct landing, like this flight radarthe aircraft would still have been too heavy after just two hours and 16 minutes in the air.

The airline United Airlines confirmed to the British daily newspaper The Guardians the stopover. “Due to disruption by a passenger,” was the explanation for the cause. However, United Airlines did not go into further detail in this regard.

Passenger riots because of food on the plane – “disruption level one”

Another passenger delivered via Twitter however more information. He was apparently able to get to the airline’s communication – how remains unclear at first. It said, however, that there was a “disturbing passenger on board”. And further: “Threat level one”.

The alleged backgrounds also came to light. A meal served to the passenger in business class on the plane upset him. He apparently rioted. With his behavior he forced the pilot to make a stopover – and in doing so he probably didn’t endear himself to all the other travelers on board. However, an incident like this is not an isolated case. Beating passengers also recently forced a holiday plane to land in the middle of the Atlantic.

At the gate in Chicago, security forces were already waiting for flight UAL20, United Airlines said The Guardians. The passenger was escorted off the plane. According to the daily newspaper, the costs that are now likely to be incurred are in the five-digit range. He could face a fine of up to $37,000. What meal angered him so much was initially unknown. (mbr)