The chances of suffering a plane accident They are very low. In fact, it is the safest transportation in the world. And the chances of crashing the car into a plane They are even more remote. However, that’s what happened last weekend in Texas when a driver was injured after being hit by a small plane.

The McKinney fire department published a series of images in which you can see how a sedan car had an impressive accident with a small plane that went off the track of a airport while landing on the outskirts of dallas.

Car crashes into small plane in Texas

A driver was driving on a highway Texas without imagining that he would end up hit by a small plane. And it is that the aircraft lost a wheel and then crashed into a fence in the Aero County Airport, so he went off the road until he collided with a silver car.

A witness to the events told WFAAa television channel dallaswho saw plane approach quickly along the track. “I knew I wasn’t going to have time to stop, I was clearly going too fast, the tires were smoking, so I quickly pulled out my phone because I realized something was about to happen,” Jack Schneider shared.

Later, it was revealed that the pilot had declared that it was the first time he had landed on that airport and that the reverse thrust of his plane that is used to brake was failing. The Federal Aviation Administration USA is already investigating the cause of the accident.

Firefighters came to respond to the crash, but fortunately none of the crew members aircraft He was injured, the driver of the car did not suffer serious injuries either, but he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The one that was not saved was undoubtedly the car that suffered serious damage to the front and you can also see that the aircraft was significantly damaged. The road remained closed for several hours.