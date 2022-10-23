Serious plane crash, a 2-year-old child was involved and lost his life: he was not on the aircraft

A very serious episode occurred on the morning of last October 17, in Colombia. A baby of suns 2 years he lost his life after a plane went off the runway and collided with a small group of peddlers. Attempts by doctors to save him proved futile.

The affair has upset the whole country and there are so many people who in these hours on social media are trying to show closeness and affection to his family members.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred around 11 am on October 17th. Right next to ‘Simon Bolivar’ airport Santa Marta.

The aircraft carrying 7 people had just taken off and headed for Bogota. Suddenly however, the person driving lost control of it and ended up crashright where a group of children were selling products.

The clash appeared serious right away. In fact, the doctors who intervened soon realized that the conditions of the child were desperate.

However, with the hope of being able to save him, they rushed him to the local hospital. They have it revived for a long time and they tried to do what they could, but in the end they could not help but note the sad and heartbreaking death of the child.

The dynamics of the accident in which the 2-year-old child lost his life

Another child also remained badly injured, but for now it should be in stable condition. Instead, the 7 passengers of the aircraft are all in good conditions of health. Nobody appears to be in danger.

The dynamics of this episode still appear to be unknown, but it all seems to have happened suddenly. The colonel Adriana Paz Fernandez in an interview he stated: