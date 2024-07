Plane flying from Tashkent to Moscow returned to airport due to malfunction

The plane flying from Tashkent to Moscow abruptly changed course and returned to the departure airport due to a malfunction. This was reported at the airport of the capital of Uzbekistan, reports RIA News.

The plane in question was a Boeing-787 of Uzbekistan Airways. The crew discovered a technical malfunction during takeoff, the agency’s sources noted. According to sources, the plane landed at Tashkent airport at 20:00 (18:00 Moscow time) in normal mode.

Uzbekistan Airways has decided to replace the plane. A new plane for passengers flying to the Russian capital will be prepared in the near future, the airport said.

In March, a plane flying from Sakhalin to China had to change course abruptly due to a malfunction. It is specified that the aircraft of the Russian airline Aurora made an emergency landing in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk 40 minutes after takeoff. According to preliminary data, the incident occurred due to depressurization.