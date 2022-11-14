A plane flying from Poland to the UK made an emergency landing in Germany on the night of Monday, November 14, due to a bomb threat, the newspaper writes. Welt.

The plane was bound for London. An emergency landing was made in the German city of Paderborn.

It is reported that the police searched the plane, no dangerous items were found.

200 passengers and seven crew members are now in the airport building. Information on when they will continue flying and on which aircraft is not yet available. The newspaper notes that the message about the alleged bomb was received by telephone to the Polish aviation authorities, who warned the crew and the German side.

On November 7, a Red Wings Sukhoi Superjet 100 flying from Istanbul to Yekaterinburg landed safely at Sochi airport after a cabin depressurization was reported. There were four crew members and 96 passengers on the plane. No harm done.