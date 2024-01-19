You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The cargo plane managed to make an emergency landing at the same airport.
In the early hours of this January 19, the moment in which a Atlas Air airline cargo plane caught fire while taking off from Miami International Airport.
According to what is known, the flight was intended to land at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, located in Puerto Rico, according to Airlive.
The crew followed all standard procedures and returned safely to Miami International Airport
The incident occurred on the night of January 18, after the plane took off at 10:32 p.m. ET and suffered an engine malfunctionaccording to the medium Boursorama.
In a video, published by NetsysmX, through its X account, You can see how flight 95 catches fire and begins to spark, having to return to the airport in an emergency.
After the event, it was confirmed that the crew was not affected: “The crew followed all standard procedures and returned safely to Miami International Airport,” according to the digital aviation company Flightaware.
Additionally, The Miami-Dade Fire Department responded immediately to the incident, confirming that no injuries were reported.according to a statement to Reuters.
