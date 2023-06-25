A San Antonio airport runway worker died after being sucked into the engine of a Delta plane. The Guardian describes the incident as it occurred late on Friday evening. A source interviewed by the newspaper highlighted that the worker “voluntarily walked in front of the running engine”: the investigation that has begun is also evaluating this aspect. The death occurred around 22.25, when the plane had just landed at the end of the flight from Los Angeles and was in the process of taxiing to the gate, as announced by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).