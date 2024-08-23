A tragic flight accident occurred yesterday, Thursday, August 22, in Thailand. A small airplane tourist plane crashed suddenly about 11 minutes after taking off from Bangkok’s main airport. Despite the timely intervention of rescue teams, none of the nine people on board the aircraft were saved. Among the tourists were two children aged 12 and 13.

plane crash

The dynamics of the terrible plane crash that occurred in Thailand

A huge tragedy took place in the skies of Thailand yesterday afternoon, Thursday 22 August. A small tourist plane, specifically a turboprop Cessna Caravan C208Bcompletely suddenly lost all contact with air traffic control.

The aircraft, which had taken off from Bangkok’s main airport, was headed to Bangkok’s airport Ko Mai Cheein the coastal province of Treatlocated approximately 280 km southeast of the Thai capital.

site of the tragic impact

Nine people were traveling on board the small plane, including a family of 5 from Hong Kong with two children aged 12 and 13. In addition to the family, there were two crew members, the pilot and the co-pilot. All of Thai origin. Unfortunately, no one on board survived the terrible impact.

The difficulties encountered by the rescue machine during the recovery operations

Once the alarm was raised, the rescuers intervened, encountering many difficulties. First of all, due to the bad weather conditions, but also due to the impervious area where the aircraft crashed.

Rescue teams found themselves faced with a pile of wreckage at the point of impact and a mangrove swamp in the province of ChachoengsaoThe recovery operations of the bodies continued until late at night.

rescue teams in action

An investigation procedure will obviously be started to clarify the causes that led to the terrible plane crash.

