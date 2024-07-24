A plane crashed in Kathmandu, Nepal, during takeoff this morning, July 24, 2024. At least 22 people died in the crash. Videos circulating on social media document the disaster involving the plane of the Nepalese company Saurya Airlines.

A pilot, according to news released by local authorities, survived and was transported to the hospital: he is the only survivor. On board the plane, a CRJ200, there were only company technicians and no passengers.

India must help #Nepal from the aviation front. Too many avoidable crashes and accidents in Nepal in recent times. Terrible accident.#NepalCrash #SauryaAirlines #Kathmandu pic.twitter.com/YEtyNeN5Kl — Saikiran Kannan | (@saikirankannan) July 24, 2024

A witness to the tragedy, Aadesh Lama, reconstructed the accident: “I was working in the garage this morning, I heard a very violent noise. We thought a tire had exploded, but instead a plane had fallen, which crashed into a container. If the container had not been there, the plane would have continued its course to the houses: the container saved us”, he said.