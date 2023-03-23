Aircraft with capacity for 6 people left Taiobeiras (MG) bound for Goiânia; Cenipa investigates the case

A plane crash left 2 dead and 4 injured on the afternoon of Wednesday (22.Mar.2023), in Goiânia (GO). According to information from the Fire Department of the State of Goiás, the accident was reported at 5:11 pm on Wednesday, when an aircraft crashed on top of a residence located in the Vila Mutirão 1 neighborhood.

The twin-engine plane with capacity for 6 people left Taiobeiras (MG) bound for Goiânia. The 4 survivors were taken to the State Hospital for Urgencies in Goiânia.

Agent Guilherme Gonzaga, from the Military Police of Goiás, said that the plane hit two residences, one empty house and the other occupied by two women at the time of the accident. They had no injuries.

Images released on social media show the impact of the plane crash on one of the homes.

Watch the video (36s):

Agents from the Military Police of Goiás and from Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) were on site to record the occurrence.