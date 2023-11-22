Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

A US Navy plane overshot the runway while approaching Hawaii and crashed into the sea. © picture alliance/dpa/Honolulu Star-Advertiser/AP | Jamm Aquino

A US Navy plane lands in the water in Hawaii. An aircraft expert states that several factors may have caused the accident.

Honolulu – Many people probably remember the year 2009, when US Airways Flight 1549 had to make an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River. A US Navy plane also had to land in the water in Hawaii. There were nine passengers on board.

US Navy plane landed in the sea after routine training

The plane landed in the shallow waters of Kaneohe Bay on Monday afternoon (November 20) after overshooting the Marine base’s runway. The machine then partially sank into the water. There were nine people on board at the time, all of whom were uninjured and escaped into the water. The Navy had conducted routine training with the P-8 Poseidon aircraft, military officials announced.

There were 155 people on board US Airways Flight 1549, which had to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River in 2009, at the time of the incident – all of them survived. The water landing was considered a masterpiece by the captain, without which a serious accident would have occurred. In order to prevent an environmental accident, action had to be taken quickly on the US Navy aircraft. Also one The plane from Frankfurt had to make an emergency landing in Glasgow last year.

US Navy prevents spread of dangerous substances after crash

P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft have the fuselage of the Boeing 737 passenger aircraft. Torpedoes and cruise missiles are usually transported. To prevent dangerous substances from spreading in the water, barriers were built around the crashed aircraft. In addition to coral reefs, Kaneohe Bay is also a breeding ground for hammerhead sharks, which could have been endangered.

In 2009, a plane had to make an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River after both engines failed. © picture-alliance/dpa | epa Lane/dpa

The cause of the accident at the US naval base initially remained unclear. Aircraft expert Peter Forman said the runway at Kaneohe is particularly short. Bad weather and winds may also have played a role. “The pilot probably did not put the plane exactly where he wanted on the runway,” quoted Hawaii News Now Peter Forman. The expert assumes that “probably a combination of all of these factors together” caused the accident. With a severe one Plane crash in Nepal the cause also remained unclear.