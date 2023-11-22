Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

A US Navy plane overshot the runway on approach. The plane crashed into the sea. Memories of a famous emergency landing come back.

Honolulu – For reasons that are still unclear, a US Navy aircraft has had an accident. After the plane plunged into the sea, the nine passengers had to save themselves. The US Navy incident occurred on Monday (November 20th), as US media reported.

US Navy plane crashes into sea during landing approach

The passengers freed themselves from the wreckage in the water and were subsequently rescued from the water, reported New York Times citing a base spokeswoman. As was consistently reported, there were no injuries on board. The plane that crashed is said to have been a reconnaissance aircraft.

A US Navy plane overshot the runway while approaching Hawaii and crashed into the sea. © picture alliance/dpa/Honolulu Star-Advertiser/AP | Jamm Aquino

How CNN reported was a P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft. The machine can be used to transport cruise missiles and torpedoes. The aircraft is used primarily in reconnaissance missions. Although the cause of the accident was initially unclear, difficult weather conditions with rain and clouds were reported. Wind gusts of almost 34 km/h were also measured on site. The plane accident occurred on the island of Oahu. The capital of the US state of Hawaii, Honolulu, is also located on the same island. A true one Passengers also experienced the airplane nightmare another plane.

Plane crash in the water: memories of landing on the Hudson River are brought back

The images of the plane floating on the water brought back memories of an incident from 2009. At that time, a plane had to make an emergency landing on New York’s Hudson River and also floated on the water. At that time, an incident occurred during takeoff when geese got into the engines and caused both to fail. There were 155 people on board during the spectacular emergency landing on the Hudson River, all of whom survived. Emergency situations arise again and again in aircraft, which is why they have to make an emergency landing.

In 2009, a plane had to make an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River after both engines failed. © picture-alliance/dpa | epa Lane/dpa

In order to prevent anything more serious if the naval plane crashed, barriers were put in the water. This should prevent dangerous substances from spreading in the water. This could have been problematic because the US naval base is located in Kaneohe Bay, which is also home to coral reefs, a hammerhead shark breeding site and a University of Hawaii marine biology research institute. (rd/dpa)