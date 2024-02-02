According to firefighters, several people died; number of deaths was not reported until this Thursday morning

A small plane crashed on Thursday night (Feb 1, 2024) in a residential trailer park in the city of Clearwater, Florida (USA). According to firefighters, several people died.

According to the CNN, with information from the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the pilot reported an engine failure to the control tower shortly before the crash. The plane took off from Vero Beach Regional Airport, 250 km from Clearwater.

The aircraft crash caused an explosion and a fire in 4 trailers. “I can confirm that we have several deaths both on the aircraft and inside the mobile home,” city fire chief Scott Ehlers said in interview with journalists.

The Clearwater Fire Department posted on social media a video taken shortly after the plane crash, in which it is possible to see the burning wreckage. Watch:

We're on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene. pic.twitter.com/1vBLnTnY8R — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the case.