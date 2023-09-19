Home page World

From: Florian Dörr

A Condor plane was rammed by another plane before taking off for Frankfurt Airport. (Symbolic image) © Rüdiger Wölk/Imago

Violent incident at Palma de Mallorca airport: A plane that actually wanted to head for Frankfurt airport was rammed by another plane.

Frankfurt – A Condor plane that is actually currently on its way to airport Frankfurt wanted to do, was rammed by another machine in Palma de Mallorca. Flight DE1773 was actually scheduled to take off at 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday (September 19). But before that there was an accident: Shortly before the runway, the Boeing was rammed by another aircraft that was traveling on the tarmac.

A Condor spokesperson confirmed to Bild: “We can confirm that there was an incident with another aircraft on the ground on flight DE1773 at Palma de Mallorca Airport. No one was injured, all 268 guests and eight crew members were able to leave the aircraft unharmed.”

A video uploaded to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows that the Condor aircraft appears to have suffered damage to the rear wing. The other aircraft, which was in use for the Spanish airline AirEuropa, got stuck with the so-called winglet – the outer, upwardly curved part of the wing – on the Boeing bound for Frankfurt Airport.

“Let’s Dance” juror Joachim Llambi was apparently also on board flight DE1773 from Palma de Mallorca. He describes the scene on site on Instagram: “Police, fire brigade, dozens of airport employees, everyone was standing around our plane. After an hour and a half on the runway, we were towed away.” He accuses Condor of “bad crisis mode”: “Now the plane is supposed to leave in eight hours. Such chaos, all my appointments are canceled.”

