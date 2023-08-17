Local authorities stated that 6 passengers and 2 pilots were on board the aircraft; 2 other dead were drivers

A private plane collided with a motorcycle and a car while trying to land at an airport north of Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, this Thursday (17.Aug.2023). According to local authorities, at least 10 people died in the crash of the aircraft, including 2 drivers who were passing through the road –1 in a car and 1 on a motorcycle–, and 8 people who were on board the plane.

See the logs: