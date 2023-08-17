Local authorities stated that 6 passengers and 2 pilots were on board the aircraft; 2 other dead were drivers
A private plane collided with a motorcycle and a car while trying to land at an airport north of Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, this Thursday (17.Aug.2023). According to local authorities, at least 10 people died in the crash of the aircraft, including 2 drivers who were passing through the road –1 in a car and 1 on a motorcycle–, and 8 people who were on board the plane.
See the logs:
Airplane crashes on a highway in Malaysia, killing at least 10 people. pic.twitter.com/Ad7Wd3MxsI
August 17, 2023
🇲🇾🛬 | Private plane crashes on highway in Malaysia, killing at least 10, including 2 people on the ground. #plane #Malaysia#Malatya #malasya pic.twitter.com/4uAyklTq5v
August 17, 2023
