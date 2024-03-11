Around 50 people were injured – 12 of them needed to be hospitalized – after a “severe jolt” during a flight between Sydney and Auckland due to a technical fault that caused the aircraft to suddenly plunge into the air, the airline, passengers said. and New Zealand emergency services.

The injured, one in serious condition and the others with moderate and minor injuries, were treated by medical services after the aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland airport.

“Flight LA800, which operates the Sydney-Auckland route today, had a technical problem that caused a strong jolt. As a result of the incident, some passengers and crew were affected,” commented Latam in a brief statement sent to EFE.

Although the airline did not provide details about the type of technical failure, a passenger reported to EFE that there was a “sudden crash” about 45 minutes before landing.

“I was sleeping, sitting by the window in a row of three seats and, with the jolt, I opened my eyes and saw my fellow aisle on the roof of the plane, who was falling. I thought I was dreaming,” said Canadian Brian Adam Jokat, 61, who was traveling to Auckland to meet friends.

Jokat, who was wearing a seatbelt and said he was “100% fine”, stated that before the incident “there was no turbulence, nothing, no warning”, and that in “a few seconds the plane straightened up again”, leaving the passengers lying down on the floor with injuries, cuts and bleeding.

“At first there were screams, then just silence,” said Jokat, whose testimony is consistent with what other passengers told the New Zealand press.

New Zealand's Hato Hone St. John Emergency Service informed EFE that its team assessed and treated a total of 50 people, of which one is in a “serious” condition, whose nationality has not yet been revealed, and the rest have “moderate” or “minor” injuries.

Of the total number of injured people, 12 were taken to an Auckland hospital, the St John's spokesperson added.

According to the website Flightradar, the plane plummeted about 100 meters when it had already traveled about two-thirds of its route, suddenly dropping from an altitude of 41,000 feet to about 40,692.

The aircraft, which was supposed to fly from Auckland to Santiago, Chile, a flight that was suspended, landed in the New Zealand city at around 3:58 pm (local time; 0:58 am in Brasília), “as planned”, reported Latam.

The airline said a new flight (LA1130) was scheduled to cover this route on March 12, departing from Auckland. Flight L800 between Sydney and Santiago, with a stop in Auckland, is popular with thousands of Latin American immigrants traveling to their home countries.