The plane crashed into Lake Victoria and was completely submerged. | Photo: Playback/Twitter

A commercial plane with 43 people on board crashed this Sunday morning (6) in Lake Victoria, Tanzania. Until 15:00 Brasilia time, 19 deaths had already been confirmed by the country’s prime minister, Kassim Majaliwa, and the rescue operation continues with the assistance of several boats.

The list of victims has not yet been released by the company. Precision Airbut may contain the name of foreigners, as the company operates in several tourist regions in the country, such as zanzibar.

According to the company, the drop was registered at 8:53 am (2:53 GMT), when flight PW 494 was traveling between the cities of Dar es Salam and the Kagera region, in the northwest of the country. The aircraft was already approaching the destination airport, but would have been surprised by the “intense rain and strong winds”.

To the local press, a survivor reported that “the flight was going well”, but that the weather conditions changed quickly. According to him, the pilot reported the situation to the passengers and, soon after, the plane began to move differently, falling into the Lake Victoria and being completely submerged.

After the accident, the Tanzanian Prime Minister regretted what happened and said that investigations are continuing to confirm the reason for the accident. Like him, the president of Tanzania, Samia Saluhu Hassan, also expressed her regret and asked the population for calm.