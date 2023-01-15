Plane crashes in Nepal: the dramatic images before the crash

In a video made with a mobile phone by an inhabitant of Pokhara you can see the last dramatic moments of the Yeti Airlines plane which crashed while landing on the morning of Sunday 15 January between the old airport and the international airport of Pokhara, in the district of Kaski, about 200 kilometers from the capital Kathmandu.

The video shows the aircraft out of control before the dramatic crash in which all 72 people on board died. In fact, there were 68 passengers and four crew members on the aircraft.

Many foreigners on board: according to initial information, in fact, on the aircraft there were five Indians, four Russians, an Irishman, two South Koreans, a Frenchman, an Argentinean and an Australian.