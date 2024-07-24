Home page World

Plane crashed in Nepal with 19 people on board – several dead. © Agniia Galdanova/dpa

A plane crashed during takeoff in Nepal. Many people are said to have died.

Kathmandu – The accident occurred on Wednesday morning at the airport in the capital Kathmandu (Nepal). 19 people were reportedly on board. The pilot survived, but there were “many” fatalities, the police told the news agency AFP Rescue teams are on site.

Plane crashes in Nepal on way to tourism hotspot – several dead

The Sarya Airlines plane crashed on Wednesday morning at around 11:15 a.m. (local time, 7:30 a.m. CEST), the Nepalese military said. The plane was on its way to Pokhara, an important tourism center in the Himalayan state.

According to a police officer, there were 19 people on board, including the aircraft’s crew. It was a test flight. The news portal Khabarhub reported that the plane skidded on the runway and then caught fire.

Airplane crash in Nepal: Military videos show accident

Army videos from the scene of the accident showed that the fuselage of the plane had broken apart and burned down to the frame.

The aviation industry in Nepal has experienced a huge boom in recent years. However, due to inadequate training and maintenance, safety is lacking. The European Union has banned all airlines from Nepal from operating in the EU due to safety concerns. This means that no planes from the Himalayan state are allowed to take off or land in Europe. (afp/ml)