At least 67 killed in plane crash in Nepal According to the airline, 72 people were on board the plane. The rescue work is underway.

Update from January 15, 11:44 am: A Yeti Airlines plane crashed in Nepal on Sunday. Shortly before landing in the city of Pokhara, the plane crashed into a ravine. The machine started in Kathmandu with 72 passengers. At least 67 people died in the plane crash, officials said. Hundreds of rescue workers are at the scene of the accident.

Footage posted on social media shows them climbing around parts of the broken plane. There were video clips that said there was a fire at the crash site. After the crash, rescue workers fought the flames rising from the wreckage, thick smoke hung over the gorge. Debris was scattered in a wide area. Hundreds of curious people gathered around the crash site.

It was unclear whether there were any survivors, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said after the accident on Sunday. The news agency afp reports. According to the airline, 15 foreigners were on board, including five Indians, four Russians and two Koreans.

Plane crashes into ravine before landing: video on social networks shows machine shortly before the accident

A video showing the plane just before the crash is circulating on the Internet. The plane flies low over a residential area and then suddenly tilts to the left, then a loud explosion is heard and the ground trembles.

Hundreds of rescue workers at the scene of the accident: the number of fatalities is increasing

Update from January 15, 9:23 a.m: At least 40 people have died in Sunday’s plane crash in Nepal, in the city of Pokhara. This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing an official from the aviation authority. This is the worst plane crash in the Himalayan country in almost five years.

Hundreds of rescue workers search the scene of the accident. The local Yeti Airlines plane lost contact with the airport at 10:50 a.m. Then the plane with 72 passengers and crew members on board crashed in the so-called Seti Gorge, the aviation authority said in a statement. The weather at the time of the crash would have been clear.

Update from January 15, 9:09 am: A passenger plane crashed in Nepal just before landing. According to the police, there were 68 passengers and several crew members on board the local Yeti Airlines machine. A police spokesman in Pokhara told the German Press Agency on Sunday that 29 bodies have been recovered so far.

300 police officers and additional members of the army are on site for rescue work, the spokesman said.

Plane crash in Nepal: At least 30 dead when a Yeti Airlines plane crashes

The plane crashed on Sunday morning on the route between the capital Kathmandu and Pokhara shortly before landing. In addition to Nepalese, there were also Indians, Russians, Koreans and one person each from Ireland, Argentina and France on board, the Indian news agency ANI reported, citing airport authorities. Plumes of smoke and fire can be seen above the alleged crash site on videos and photos on social networks.

The Nepalese city of Pokhara is located about 200 kilometers northwest of Kathmandu and is the starting point for numerous trekking tours in the Himalayas, including the Annapurna Circuit. The Annapurna massif is a popular trekking region in the country. There have been several plane crashes in the mountainous region. Last year, 22 people died in a crash on the Pokhara-Jomsom flight route, including 2 Hessians.

Plane crashes in Nepal – “Don’t know if there are any survivors”

First report from January 15, 2023

Kathmandu – A plane carrying 72 people on board has crashed in Nepal. “We don’t know at the moment if there are any survivors,” a spokesman for Yeti Airlines told AFP on Sunday (January 15). Among the 72 people on board are 68 passengers and four crew members. The rescue work is in progress.

The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal. The wreck was on fire. Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire and rescue passengers, a local official said. (AFP/dpa/frs)