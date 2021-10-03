Terrible tragedy in Milan, the plane crashed into a building that was engulfed in flames after the impact

According to awsforwp.com, which quotes corriere.it, Dan Petrescu, one of the richest men in Romania, would have died in a plane crash in Milan on Sunday 3 October 2021. With him on board were the wife, the thirty year old son who was piloting the plane and other five friends.

The information has not yet been confirmed by the Romanian authorities. Dan Petrescu, who had made most of his fortune from real estate business, owns a heritage of around 3 billion euros.

Who was Dan Petrescu

Dan Petrescu, often referred to by the press as the “Shadow billionaire” because did not like to appear on TV and in newspapers, he was also a commercial partner of Ion Tiriac immediately after the Romanian Revolution. Together they had brought Metro to Romania. He was very discreet: he drove old cars and dressed very stylish. He did not like to flaunt his wealth.

Dan Petrescu left Romania during the communist regime and had returned to the country from Germany (country that gave him citizenship) immediately after 1989, when he started a partnership with Ion Ţiriac. He dealt with both the automotive sector (from which he had since retired) and the real estate sector.

In 2018, it owned around 15-20 rented business parks in Metro, Praktiker or Auchan and just like Popoviciu, Dimofte and other Romanian multimillionaires. Currently, Petrescu lived in Munich, according to Capital.ro. The plane was bought by Dan Petrescu together with Vova Cohn, a former shareholder of the Dinamo Bucharest football team.

The plane left Romania on September 30, according to official records. The PC model aircraft with 12 engines, with 8 people on board, crashed in the area of Via Marignano, near the San Donato terminal.

According to preliminary information, the plane was on the rise when one of the engines failed. The plane crashed into a refurbished building that caught fire as a result of the impact. All eight passengers on board died.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: