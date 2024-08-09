A Plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, Brazil, in the state of Sao Paulo. The airline Voepass announced this, specifying that 58 were passengers and four crew members. The plane had taken off from the city of Cascavel, in the state of Parana, bound for the international airport of Guarulhos. There were no survivors according to the news released by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: “It appears” that all passengers and crew members are dead. “I would like everyone to stand up and observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo, with 58 passengers and 4 crew members and it appears that they are all dead,” he said, in a video of his statement shared on X.

BREAKING: Media reports that a Voepass ATR-72 has crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Unverified video shows the aircraft spinning out of control while enroute to Guarulhos, Brazil. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/1X0QVdGZ0Q — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 9, 2024

According to the airline, the plane crashed into an ATR-72 turboprop. “There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” Voepass said in a statement. The plane apparently hit several houses on the outskirts of São Paulo, CNN reported, citing Brazilian civil defense. No residents of Vinhedo were involved in the accident, the city’s Security Secretary, Osmir Cruz, said. The ATR-72 ended up near a building that is part of a condominium, but no injuries were reported.