The wreckage of a small plane lies in the parking lot of a toboggan run. © Franz Neumayr/APA/dpa

For reasons that are still unknown, a light aircraft crashed in Austria on Saturday. Two people die, the two victims come from Bavaria.

Bruck an der Glocknerstraße – After the crash of a light aircraft in Austria on Saturday, May 27, 2023, further details about the two victims are becoming known. According to the police, the two fatalities come from Lower Bavaria. It is about the 56-year-old pilot and a 65-year-old companion. Meanwhile, the cause of the accident remains unclear on Sunday.

Plane crash in Austria: two people die – the victims come from Bavaria

According to initial findings, the light aircraft took off from Eggenfelden Airport in Germany on Saturday morning, landed at Zell am See Airport for an hour and then was on its way to Slovenia. For an unknown reason, it fell shortly after the start on the parking lot of a toboggan run in the municipality of Bruck an der Glocknerstrasse. The plane caught fire and there were several small explosions, according to police. The wreckage of the plane was secured.

