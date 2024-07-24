The plane was a Bombardier CRJ-200 with capacity for 50 passengers. The cause of the accident has not yet been released.

“Only the commander was rescued alive and is receiving treatment in a hospital”said Tej Bahadur Poudyal, spokesman for Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Nepal has already recorded other plane crashes. The country is cited as one of the riskiest for air travel due to its mountainous terrain.