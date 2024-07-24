Plane Crash in Nepal, 18 Dead. Video of Explosion, Powerful Images

Eighteen bodies have been recovered after a plane crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital, on Monday, said Hansa Raj Pandey, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). Pandey told Xinhua that one injured person was admitted to hospital, and that the airport was closed due to the incident.

It’s horrible.. Plane crashed while landing in Nepal… pic.twitter.com/Q3HfJvMtH8 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) July 24, 2024

The spokesman initially put the death toll at 22, but later corrected it, saying the rescue team counted three people twice. The CAAN search and rescue coordination center released a statement, saying 18 were killed and one injured in the accident.

The Saurya Airlines flight to the city of Pokhara was carrying 19 people, all of whom were airline employees, Pandey said. A witness said the plane hit the ground and an explosion was heard inside the airport.