Tschuhujiw – In the east of the Ukraine has a devastating airplane accident happened. A military aviator is in during a training flight Tschuhujiw shattered in the Kharkiv region. The machine crashed on approach to the runway. 22 people died, said the civil defense in Kiev on Friday evening. The Ukrainian military also confirmed the crash.

Airplane crash in Ukraine: dead and injured – Video from site of the accident

Two people are said to have survived seriously injured. A total of 28 people are said to have been on board. In addition to the seven-person crew, 21 students from the University of the Air Force also sat in the Misfortune machine. In May, a serious plane crash had already occurred in Pakistan. At that time, two inmates also survived the accident, 97 were killed.

Videos were circulating on Twitter that a completely on fire plane demonstrate. A short time later, videos followed of the deleted rubble, which was widely scattered in an uninhabited area with trees. It should be about that Transport plane Antonov-26 act, reported the Ukrainian Air Force.

Plane crash in Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj travels to the site of the accident

The cause of the crash was initially unclear. President Volodymyr Selenskyj announced that he would get an idea of ​​the situation on site this Saturday. Area governor Alexei Kuchera wrote in the news channel Telegramthat he was on the way to the scene of the accident.

The region is located around 40 kilometers from the Russian border in the east of the crisis-ridden Ukraine, but not in the war zone there. In June – also on a test flight – a US fighter jet crashed into the North Sea. (mt / dpa)