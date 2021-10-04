During the day of yesterday 3 October 2021 a airplane crashed in the city of Milan. Among the victims involved in the plane crash there is an Italian. It is about Filippo Nascimbene. The latter was traveling with all his family: his wife and one-year-old son.

Filippo Nambiscene is among the eight victims involved in the plane crash yesterday 3 October 2021 in San Donato Milanese. The boy was on his way to spend a few days with his wife and son in the villa by entrepreneur Dan Petrescu. So, his whole family was on that flight that took off from Linate and then crashed into a building under construction.

Filippo Nascimbene involved in the crash: who was his family

The family of the 32-year-old present in the plane crash was made up of: his wife Claire Alexandrescou of French origin, her son of just one year Raphael and grandmother too Miruna Anca Wanda Lozinschi. The family of the same entrepreneur Dan Petrescu was also involved in the crash.

We’re talking about his wife Queen Dorotea Balzat Petrescu and her son Dan Stefan. Julien Brossard is also a victim of the accident, a friend of the son of the entrepreneur. In the villa in Sardinia there was the mom by Dan Petrescu who was waiting for them. However, they never arrived.

Some witnesses present during the crash said they saw the plane catch fire already in flight. Currently we are not yet aware of what caused the fall of the aircraft piloted by the Romanian businessman himself. There Power of attorney it is ready to analyze and view the black box and the video from the cameras.

