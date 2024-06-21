MILAN. It was not possible to identify “with incontrovertible certainty” the cause of the accident which however “can reasonably be traced back to the pilot’s loss of control of the aircraft”: this is what we read in the final investigation report published today by the National Agency for flight safety (ANSV) relating to the plane crash that occurred in Milan not far from Linate airport on 3 October 2021 which cost the lives of 8 people and recorded a vertical speed of 164 meters per second in the final moments.

According to what was explained in the 177-page report, “no maintenance deficiencies emerged regarding the aircraft” and there were no particularly adverse weather conditions given that “the presence of ice was not reported at the altitudes affected by the aircraft during the flight of the accident.” «It was not possible to categorically exclude the onset of a failure that could have compromised the controllability of the aircraft – we read – however, this hypothesis, on the basis of the evidence acquired, appears to be the least probable».

Instead, “a noticeable deviation from the route foreseen by the standard instrumental departure was ascertained without declaration of any technical problems by the pilot” during which he lost control of the aircraft because “there may have been a saturation of the pilot’s cognitive processes, with consequent channeling of attention onto the navigation system, which would likely have diverted the pilot’s attention from the basic and manual operation of the aircraft”. “It is believed that he may have contributed to the failure to control the aircraft, as well as to an inadequate management of a possible non-catastrophic technical failure, a recurrent lack of training”, concludes the report.

The pilot, holder of a PPL licence, “was in possession of the required aeronautical qualifications to carry out the flight in question” but “as part of the investigation, the validity of the current regulatory training requirements was considered which would appear not to be adequate to maintain a minimum necessary proficiency to guarantee safe flight also to private pilots on the class of aircraft in question (Single Engine Turbine, High performance Airplane) aircraft which, although classified as non-complex, are characterized by high performance and operate in complex scenarios, with single pilot operation”.

We read in the final investigation report: «The aircraft took off for RWY36 from Milan Linate airport (Liml) towards Olbia (Lieo) with the pilot and seven passengers on board. At approximately 11.08 am the aircraft crashed into a building under construction, part of a complex used as a bus station, located in Via Giuseppe Impastato, in the municipality of Milan, in front of the multi-storey ATM car park in San Donato Milanese, located near the subway station of the same name and the bus stop”. «The loss of control event – he underlines – occurred during an instrument exit (Ifr flight plan: Instrument Flight Rules) in IMC flight conditions (Instrument Meteorological Conditions) after there had been a noticeable deviation from the route foreseen by the SID (Standard Instrument Departure) and without the pilot having declared any technical problems that had arisen”.