Friday, August 9, 2024, 8:07 p.m.



A plane with 62 people on board crashed in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo on Friday, according to initial information provided by local authorities and the airline itself.

The incident occurred at around 13:25 (local time), according to the Sao Paulo Fire Department, which reported the deployment of seven teams in a message posted on social media. The plane crashed in the Vinhedo area.

The airline VOEPASS Linhas Aéreas said in a statement that there were 58 passengers and four crew members on board the plane, an ATR-72 propeller aircraft. “It seems that everyone has died,” said Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, who was surprised by the news shortly before giving a speech.

Lula called for a minute of silence in tribute to the victims during the event, which was broadcast on his social networks.

The company, which “has no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” has activated a telephone line to assist relatives, according to the note collected by the G1 portal.