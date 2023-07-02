Plane #crash #Venezuelan #Armed #Forces #plane #crashed

A Sukhoi plane from the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb) crashed to the ground this Sunday in Caracas. The pilots were carrying out practice maneuvers for the Independence Day activities on July 5th.

The aircraft is a Sukhoi 30 Mk2 Flanker, acronym 3363. The pilots on board are Colonel Paulino Sabino and Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Hernández, they are alive according to the authorities.

Neighbors on the outskirts of the capital sighted the aircraft and reported the incident. This fell in the Agua Fría sector, cnear what is known as the Cortada de Maturín and Cortada del Guayabo.Information in development