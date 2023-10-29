You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Air crash in Brazil
Arce Fire Department. Or Globe. GDA
Authorities say the plane crashed near Río Branco.
Twelve peopleincluding a baby, died this Sunday morning after the plane they were traveling in crashed in the Brazilian Amazonthe authorities reported.
The government of the state of Acre (northwest) indicated that the “small-sized aircraft, Caravan model” collapsed near the airport in the town of Rio Branco shortly after takeoff.
“Ten passengers, nine adults and one baby; and two crew members, pilot and co-pilot; in total 12 people, did not resist the serious accident and died at the scene,” according to the governor’s note.
The occupants were charred to death, added the regional government, which opened an investigation.
According to the local press, the plane exploded when it crashed, causing a fire in a wooded area.
The accident occurred in a place that is difficult to access in the state of Acre, the westernmost state of Brazil (bordering Peru and Bolivia), which made the work of firefighters and rescuers difficult.
Many of the passengers on the private flight were returning from receiving medical attention and were heading to the neighboring state of Amazonas (northern), according to local media. In September, 14 people died when a plane crashed while trying to land in the middle of a storm in the Brazilian tourist town of Barcelos, in the state of Amazonas.
*With AFP
