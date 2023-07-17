Plane crash | The aerobatic plane that crashed was completely destroyed

According to the leading researcher of the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes), numerous fragments flew from the plane into the environment due to the force of the impact.

In Kouvola The plane that crashed during the aerobatic show was completely destroyed. The pilot of the plane died in the accident that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The leading investigator of the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes). Janne Kotiranta according to the plane, numerous pieces and fragments flew into the environment due to the force of the impact. Otkes has completed the on-site investigation, and now the wreckage of the plane will be taken for more detailed further investigations.

It is not yet known whether the accident was caused by a fault in the plane, the environment or a factor related to the pilot, for example human error or an illness.

“The lines of investigation are being clarified. The reason may be the combined effect of all these, many unfortunate coincidences. The task of the technical investigation is to find out if there was a fault with the machine itself,” says Kotiranta.

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon. The plane participating in the aerobatic show fell into a forest in the Selänpää airport area.

Equipment of the rescue service in the Selänpää airport area in Kouvola on Sunday.

Aircraft was an Extra L300 plane, which belongs to the unrestricted category, which means you can fly all possible patterns and movements, for example loops and vertical jumps.

Aerobatic pilots fly patterns according to so-called musical notes. Otkes finds out what notes the plane was supposed to fly according to, and where it deviated from them.

Otkes is preparing to name the investigation team. The investigation decision will be made within a week. Otkes says on Twitter on Monday that he will continue the technical investigation, collecting material and interviewing eyewitnesses.